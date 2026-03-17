/'Plan to steal ICC trophy': Kamran Akmal criticises Pakistan Team after series defeat to Bangladesh

After a disappointing ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan suffered another setback with an ODI series loss to Bangladesh. In the final match, Pakistan opted to bowl first. Bangladesh posted 290/5 in their 50 overs and despite a fighting century from Salman Agha, Pakistan could only manage 279 runs while chasing the target. Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal strongly criticized the team, questioning their decision to bowl first on a good batting pitch and said they should have chosen to bat. He also noted that Bangladesh could have scored even more, around 350 runs, but were restricted as Litton Das slowed the scoring rate towards the end.

“You have lost the match. What experiments are you doing? It was a good pitch. Why did you choose to bowl? Why didn’t you bat? They would have scored 350. Litton Das was slow in the end, that’s why Bangladesh got restricted to 290. It was a series decider. When you do not win the series against teams, how will you progress. Do you plan to steal the ICC trophy?,” said Akmal.

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He added that the team’s performance has dropped badly and warned that even smaller teams might start believing that they can beat Pakistan. According to him, the players are not showing enough responsibility.

“For god’s sake, think about Pakistan cricket. Just see the levels we have gone down to. The Netherlands must be thinking that if they get to play a three-match ODI series against Pakistan, they can attain Test status, as they can also beat us. You have made a mockery of your cricket. You people just don’t care,” he added.