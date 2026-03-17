/‘Private jets on standby,’ PCB details evacuation plan for players in PSL 2026 amid PAK-AFG war

The Pakistan-Afghanistan war has reached its boiling point following the Kabul hospital airstrike that killed 400 innocents. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has laid out contingency plans for all players, including foreigners, should the situation escalate midway through PSL 2026. With the growing fear among touring players, mainly from Australia, including David Warner and Steve Smith, and the Australian government classifying Peshawar ‘do not travel’ zone due to security concerns, the PCB has reportedly promised immediate evacuation via private jets, which are to be on standby at all times.

Considering that the flights in and out of the region have already been affected, adding to the uncertainty, Warner and Smith are among the marquee overseas players contemplating their participation in PSL 2026. With all eight teams continuing to prepare for the upcoming edition, and some Australian players also expected to arrive in the country sooner, the current situation has left a few professionals working on honouring franchise commitments.

Also read | AFG speedster Naveen-ul-Haq compares Pakistan with Israel after Kabul airstrike that killed over 400



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Also, Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Stadium, now renamed Imran Khan Stadium, which is located roughly 40 to 50 kilometres away from the Afghanistan border, will host two PSL games for the first time on Saturday (Mar 28).



Among the Australian players travelling to Pakistan for PSL 2026 are Smith, Warner, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle, Aaron Hardie, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Philippe, Riley Meredith and Ben McDermott, among others.



Meanwhile, a PCB source close to the information has dismissed all reports of Australia being dicey over sending its players to Pakistan for PSL 2026 over raging West Asia conflict and one involving against Afghanistan, saying, "All travel arrangements and plans are in place, and we will have all the Australian players who have signed for the PSL 11 start arriving from next week.”

