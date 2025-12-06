/‘Free in my mind’: Kohli opens up after winning 'Player of the Series' award vs South Africa

Virat Kohli walked off in Visakhapatnam with the ‘Player of the Series’ award in hand and a sense of control that defined his entire three-match run against South Africa. He scored two consecutive centuries and wrapped up the series with an unbeaten fifty in the final ODI on Saturday (Dec 6), finishing with 302 runs at an average of 151. His biggest knock came in the opener in Ranchi, where he crafted a calm and confident 135 that set the temperament for India.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the third ODI, Kohli said, “Honestly, playing the way I did in this series has been the most satisfying thing for me. I don’t think I’ve batted at this level for two or three years now. I feel very free in my mind, and the whole game is coming together nicely.”

That sense of freedom showed every time he walked out to bat. What this really means is that Kohli has reached a space where he’s enjoying the game without overthinking. His movements looked cleaner, his shot selection felt natural, and his rhythm never dipped across the three games. After stepping away from Test cricket earlier this year, a lot of eyes were on how he would respond to the shift. Instead of slowing down, he looked refreshed.

Kohli back in vintage mode

The Ranchi hundred was a reminder of vintage Kohli: steady early, fluent through the middle, ruthless at the end. In the second ODI, he backed it up with another hundred, proving it wasn’t just a one-off burst but a return to sustained form. By the time the final match arrived, he didn’t need to force anything. His unbeaten fifty came with the calm of someone who knows exactly how to shape an innings.