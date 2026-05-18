/'Doubt he'd want to take such a risk': Ex-India captain on Dhoni’s CSK vs SRH availability

Ahead of Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar expressed doubts over the possibility of MS Dhoni returning to the playing XI, calling it a risky move considering the veteran wicketkeeper has missed the entire season with a calf injury.

Dhoni, sidelined for two weeks earlier due to a calf strain, has yet to make an appearance this season. The former CSK captain has also stayed away from competitive cricket for more than a year, featuring only in the IPL.

With CSK preparing for crucial fixtures against SRH and later Gujarat Titans in their push for a playoff berth, speculation continues over whether the franchise will include him in the squad or stick with the current combination.

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Speaking on Star Sports’ “Cricket Live,” Gavaskar said that for such an important clash, CSK will need players who have been match fit and played consistently as of late and with Dhoni as a "team man", he would not take the risk of disturbing a combination which has produced some solid success for CSK this season.

Gavaskar noted that the SRH fixture carries massive significance for CSK, particularly as it marks their final home game at Chepauk. While supporters would naturally love to see Dhoni in action, he pointed out that the veteran has neither played this season nor participated in competitive cricket for a long time.



"The match against SRH is a crucial one for CSK. It's their last home game at Chepauk, so naturally, fans want to see MS Dhoni play. But he has not featured at all this season. In fact, he has not played competitive cricket for over a year. So, I doubt he would want to take such a risk at this stage. You need players who have been match-fit and playing regularly for the last six weeks. Dhoni is a complete team man. I do not think he would want to disrupt the current combination," he said.

He further said that he would be surprised if Dhoni is included against SRH given the stakes involved in the playoff race.

"I would be very surprised if he plays against SRH. This is a must-win game for CSK. A victory keeps them alive in the playoff race. They have to win this match at all costs, and bringing in a player who has not played in over a year could be a gamble," he signed off.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Dhoni trained on Sunday for 30-40 minutes, facing throwdowns and spinners.



In 278 IPL matches, Dhoni has made 5,439 runs in 242 innings at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties and a best score of 84 not out.