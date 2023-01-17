TikTok trend gone wrong: 20 Indonesian kids face health issues after consuming liquid nitrogen snack

Dragon's breath, a viral TikTok trend of eating a street snack infused with liquid nitrogen, has put the lives of 20 Indonesian children at risk.

Chiki ngebul, a rainbow assortment of candies infused with liquid nitrogen, caused severe stomach burns and food poisoning to several children who tried the viral trend. After the incident, the government warned about the hazards of liquid nitrogen consumption in instantly ready foods, The Guardian reported.

Liquid nitrogen has been trending on TikTok due to the smoky effects it adds to the food item. However, if a person consumes the dish before the liquid nitrogen evaporates, it poses a risk of intestinal burns and perforations.

In the worst cases, liquid nitrogen consumption can lead to death, according to Dr Dicky Budiman, an Indonesian doctor and researcher of global health security at Griffith University.

Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, Director General of the Indonesian ministry of health, informed that skin burns and severe breathing problems are other probable risks. The health ministry has reported no deaths but added that the number of affected children was around 25. However, Dr Budiman believes that the number might be higher.

Later, the ministry requested the local health agencies to monitor the diners and cafeterias that use liquid nitrogen. They also asked the agencies to inform the customers how they can enjoy it 'safely.' But they have urged mobile hawker food places to avoid the chemical compound.

In light of the incident, the ministry has requested the schools to educate the children about the dangers of consuming liquid nitrogen.

Furthermore, Dr Budiman added that the snack had been around forever but recently became more popular and thus accessible.

For some teenagers, the experience [of] dangerous things [generates] more enthusiasm. They [are] eager to try it. That's a dangerous thing," he said.

