Sri Lanka bans import of chocolate, shampoo & 300 other items to cut losses

Amid a worsening economy aided by an inept political ruling class, Sri Lanka has announced a ban on the import of over 300 'non-essential' items to reduce losses and cut the financial burden of the country.

Reportedly, acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe signed the rather desperate measure under the Import and Export Control Act of the country.

“Under imports and exports control regulations dated August 22 an import ban on a wide range of consumer items from food to machinery has come into immediate effect,” read the notification

Items such as chocolate, condensed milk, coconuts, perfumes, deodorants, shampoos, trunks, suitcases, and make-up products amongst myriad other things have been banned. Meanwhile, the import of electrical goods, ships and aircraft has been put on halt as well.

Not only the imports, but the government has also banned exports of building stone, cutlery cases, toilets, marble, tubes, pipes, hoses and fitting.

To ease the import and export ban, the authorities have allowed a leeway. Reportedly, items shipped on or before August 23 and arriving on or before September 14 through seaports or airports will be allowed for customs clearance.

While imports are being banned, the price of basic commodities in the country is touching new heights. Reportedly, on Sunday, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), a state-owned fuel distributor increased the price of kerosene to 253 Sri Lankan rupees (SLR), or 0.7 US dollars.

As reported extensively by WION, the island nation, housing 22 million people is going through its worst economic crisis since it gained independence in 1948.

After the President, Prime Minister and other high-ranking officials deserted office, the entire country plunged into a state of crisis. Months of food, fuel, and medication shortages led to the island nation missing payments on its $51 billion foreign debt in April

Since then, the country has been requesting assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Reportedly, negotiations are ongoing with the IMF to secure an Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

(With inputs from agencies)



