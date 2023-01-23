Four school girls arrested for torturing fellow student over drugs in Pakistan

Police apprehended four school girls from Punjab provincial capital of Pakistan, for torturing another girl classmate. Following the incident, the authorities launched an investigation after they found drugs at the top private school. The incident occurred on January 16 at American International School, Defence Housing Authority, Lahore.

The Lahore school bullying incident came to light when a video of the four girls torturing a fellow student went viral on social media. The teenage girls held the alleged victim by the hair, pinned her to the ground and verbally abused her. They kept forcing her to apologise.

The victim's father, Imran Younis, registered a complaint with the police against the four girls. The FIR mentioned that the victim recorded the video of the teenage girls abusing drugs on the school campus. According to the victim's father, one accused punched the victim in her face, while another kicked her. The girls caused injuries to her face and tried to strangle her, he added.

Punjab Police and Lahore Police have replied to the viral video. They stated that the police registered the case and initiated an investigation on the 'Lahore school bullying case.'

Watch | Thailand: 11 people, including two children died in a van crash

The rise of drug abuse in Lahore's educational organisations has become a concern. Chief Minister's advisor, Zulfiquar Shah, said, "Last year, Lahore Police booked over 9,000 drug dealers and peddlers in the city. Similarly, the police recovered 4,590 kg of Hashish, 60 kg of heroin and 20 kg of ice from the suspects' possession."

(With inputs from agencies)