Wikipedia may get blocked in Pakistan over 'blasphemy': Report

Pakistan is planning to block Wikipedia in the country if certain content deemed 'blasphemous' is not removed within 48 hours, said Bloomberg. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan which has laws to punish those found guilty. The laws can also lead to capital punishment. Many have previously been punished under the blasphemy law.

On Wednesday (February 1) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement that it had 'degraded' Wikipedia services as the platform did not comply with an earlier order in relation to the content deemed 'unlawful'.

“PTA has degraded Wikipedia services in the country on account of not blocking/removing sacrilegious contents. Wikipedia was approached for blocking/removal of the said contents by issuing a notice under applicable law and court order(s). An opportunity of hearing was also provided, however, the platform neither complied by removing the blasphemous content nor appeared before the Authority,” the official statement of Pakistan Telecom Authority said.

Bloomberg has now reported that Wikipedia 'will be blocked' in Pakistan if the content in question is not removed in 48 hours.

“There is slowness and definitely it’ll impact especially those who use Wikipedia for education and information purposes,” Wahaj-us-Siraj, Chief Executive Officer of internet provider Nayatel. The official was quoted by Bloomberg.

