What's next for Pakistan? Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto fears 'martial law'

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed fears of emergency or "martial law" in the country if the full court was not constituted. In case it happens, it will plunge the country further deep into ongoing crises.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chair­man visited the residence of Head Constable Ghulam Abbas Leghari, who was martyred during the terrorist attack on the Ka­rachi Police Office.

Pakistan-based The News media outlet reported that Bhutto's remarks came when he spoke to the media in Larkana as he also said that his party will not accept whatever decision of the three judges on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab elections.

Weighing in on the rise in terrorism activities in the country, Bilawal said that Pakistan Army, rangers, police and LEAs had eliminated the terrorism and maintained peace in Pakistan by providing sacrifices, but "stupid" Imran Khan promoted the terrorists.

Bilawal accused former prime minister Khan of patronising terrorists by inviting them from Afghanistan. The foreign minister also alleged that the policies of the PTI chief also led restrengthening of the terrorists' network.

Butto said that the country could face an "emergency-like situation" or "martial law" due to the constitutional cri­sis that might occur if the Su­preme Court does not consti­tute a larger bench to hear the PTI's petition against the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to postpone polls to the Punjab Assembly.

As quoted by Pakistan-based media outlets, he said, "My concern is that if a larg­er bench is not constituted then such a constitutional cri­sis will be born that God for­bid martial law or emergen­cy-type situation [could be] imposed again on Pakistan."

Though, he did acknowl­edge that he was making "a big statement" but went on to say that there was still time for every­one to "come back to their senses".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE