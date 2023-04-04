What's next for Pakistan? Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto fears 'martial law'
Story highlights
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the country could face an 'emergency-like situation' or 'martial law' due to the constitutional crisis
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed fears of emergency or "martial law" in the country if the full court was not constituted. In case it happens, it will plunge the country further deep into ongoing crises.
The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman visited the residence of Head Constable Ghulam Abbas Leghari, who was martyred during the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office.
Pakistan-based The News media outlet reported that Bhutto's remarks came when he spoke to the media in Larkana as he also said that his party will not accept whatever decision of the three judges on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab elections.
Weighing in on the rise in terrorism activities in the country, Bilawal said that Pakistan Army, rangers, police and LEAs had eliminated the terrorism and maintained peace in Pakistan by providing sacrifices, but "stupid" Imran Khan promoted the terrorists.
Bilawal accused former prime minister Khan of patronising terrorists by inviting them from Afghanistan. The foreign minister also alleged that the policies of the PTI chief also led restrengthening of the terrorists' network.
Butto said that the country could face an "emergency-like situation" or "martial law" due to the constitutional crisis that might occur if the Supreme Court does not constitute a larger bench to hear the PTI's petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to postpone polls to the Punjab Assembly.
As quoted by Pakistan-based media outlets, he said, "My concern is that if a larger bench is not constituted then such a constitutional crisis will be born that God forbid martial law or emergency-type situation [could be] imposed again on Pakistan."
Though, he did acknowledge that he was making "a big statement" but went on to say that there was still time for everyone to "come back to their senses".
