Watch: This song mocking Imran Khan's 'don't worry' refrain is going viral

A sarcastic song harshly criticising Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone viral on social media, causing him great humiliation.

The Twitter handle describing itself as Pakistan embassy in Serbia' shared the song, but it's not clear if it's a legitimate handle or has been hacked.

The song criticises Pakistan's rising food and commodities costs.



It is a sarcastic play on Imran Khan's statement 'aap ne khabraana nahi' (you shouldn't worry), which is repeated in the tune.

Sabun mehenga ho jaye to aap ne lagana nahi aata mehenga ho jaye to aapne khana nahi....aap ne ghabrana nahi...aapne ghabrana nahi

(If soap becomes expensive then don't use it....if the flour becomes expensive stop eating it. you shouldn't worry...you shouldn't worry.)



The song criticises the current Imran Khan govt, saying, "Pay your taxes and sleep instead of studying or feeding your children. Pakistanis should not be awoken. "

The Twitter handle, which has a blue tick as a verified handle, tweeted that "With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect Imran Khan that we government official(s) will remain silent and keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months and our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees Is this naya (new) Pakistan?".

"I am sorry, Imran Khan, am not left with another option," the Twitter handle said, along with a parody music video on the Pakistani Prime Minister.