Watch: Protesting police sergeant of Sri Lanka arrested from President's house, here's why

The Police Sergeant who extended his support to the people’s struggle at Maharagama Town on Saturday has been arrested on charges of possessing a sharp weapon while entering the President’s House in Colombo, early this morning. The suspect, who was wearing a pair of sandals and wearing a police uniform, came to enter the President's House and was stopped and searched by the security forces on duty for suspicious behaviour. A sharp weapon was recovered from the possession of the sergeant and was handed over to the Fort Police. The sergeant, attached to the Narahenpita Police Garage, is a resident of Homagama, as reported by Daily Mirror.

As anti-government demonstrations spread across Sri Lanka amid the ongoing political instability and a worsening economic crisis, a man wearing a police uniform was spotted supporting the protesters in Kottawa town on Monday. In a video shared by a Sri Lankan journalist, the cop parks his bike throws away his helmet and starts raising slogans expressing support for the protesters. The police officer was welcomed by applause from the protesters who lauded his participation in the protests.

Sri Lankans have endured months of medicine and food shortages and electricity blackouts while fuel stations have run out of petrol and diesel despite pleas to Russia and others for discounted oil. Unofficial inflation rates are second only to those of Zimbabwe, making many goods -- if they can be found -- too expensive for many people to afford. The United Nations has warned that Sri Lanka is facing a dire humanitarian crisis, with millions already in need of aid. More than three-quarters of the population had reduced their food intake due to the country's severe food shortages, the UN says.

(with inputs from agencies)





