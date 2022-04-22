US Congressional delegation visits Nepal, climate change among key agendas

As US-Nepal celebrates 75 years of diplomatic ties this week, the United States Congressional delegation led by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday arrived in Nepal.

The delegation includes Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Cory Booker, Mark Kelly, and Representative Mondaire Jones.

“In the week we celebrate 75 years of official US-Nepal diplomatic ties, it's an absolute honor to welcome the US Congressional delegation led by Kirsten Gillibrand and includes Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Cory Booker, Mark Kelly, & Representative Mondaire Jones to Kathmandu,” US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry said in a tweet.

The US Embassy said their visit is a testament that Nepal is an important partner to the United States due to our shared democratic values, people-to-people ties, and 75 years of diplomatic partnership.

The delegation will meet with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other government officials and political leaders to discuss a range of issues. The group of lawmakers is also focused on climate change’s effects in the Himalayan region.

The delegation is also expected to call on Nepal Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka.

They plan on partaking in a hike Saturday afternoon to learn more about this urgent crisis, as per the US Embassy.

“This visit is part of a longer trip by the delegation, which has included visiting Poland in order to learn how the U.S. can continue to support Ukraine and NATO allies against Russia’s unprovoked and unwarranted war, and India,” the embassy said in a press release.

Nepal has joined the majority of countries in condemning Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.