UNGA: Nepal PM bats for multilateralism, two-state solution for Israel-Palestine

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday, declared Nepal's firm stand against terrorism as he added that the country called for an early conclusion of a comprehensive convention against terrorism. He was addressing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). During his speech, he stressed on multilaterlism and two-state solution for Israel-Palestine.

"We would like to see peace and stability in the Middle East with a twostate solution for Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security with secure and recognized international borders based on

relevant United Nations resolutions," he said

Oli said that Nepal believed in amity with all and enmity with none. But at the same time he noted in his speech that geopolitical tensions were resurfacing. He added that world needed more social funding to improve lives and not military funding to destroy them.

This is 75th General Assembly of the United Nations. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, world leaders are addressing the assembly through electronic modes.

Nepal PM Oli said Nepal was firmly committed to protect its sovereignty based on principles he mentioned earlier in his speech.

"Let's choose peace over war, co-operation over collision," he said. During his speech, he said Nepal had enduring faith in multilateralism. He added that the country was performing its due role on multilateral platforms like SAARC, BIMSTEC.

In his speech, he touched upon ongoing global conflicts.

"Nepal is deeply concerned about the worsening humanitarian situations in Libya, Syria and Yemen. Protracted conflicts inflict painful miseries to the innocent civilians.Nepal calls for peaceful resolution of all such conflicts, led and owned by the people of the respective countries," he said.

Nepal and India currently have a border dispute. Nepal included Indian terrotories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in its national map earlier this year.

Nepalese government has now begun a new controversy by introducing a new book which showed the region of Kalapani within its boundary.

Nepal's education minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel has told TOI that the book titled as 'Nepalko Bhubhaag Ra Seesmasambandhi Swadhyay Samagri', which loosely translated as Nepal's territorial boundary and geography, has been introduced for students in higher secondary schools.

