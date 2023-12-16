UAE 'gifts' bankruptcy-hit Pakistan artificial rain

Artificial Rain technology was reportedly deployed in Pakistan's Lahore city on Saturday (Dec 16) in an unprecedented first. The move was targeted to address perilous smog levels in Lahore.

Ten areas of the megacity were targeted in this groundbreaking experiment, Pakistani media reported.

Caretaker chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, Mohsin Naqvi, said that the unprecedented initiative was made possible through the assistance of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE's intervention comes as Pakistan's economy is estimated to have contracted during the current finance year, according to World Bank data.

Emirati teams, accompanied by two specialised planes equipped with cloud seeding technology, arrived in Lahore approximately 10 to 12 days ago.

"The gift of artificial rain from the United Arab Emirates is an innovative approach to tackle the ongoing smog crisis," stated Naqvi during a media briefing.

The effectiveness of the artificial rain was expected to be assessed by Saturday night, providing crucial insights into the potential of this groundbreaking method.

Cloud seeding, colloquially known as artificial rain or blueskying, involves releasing common salt or a mixture of salts into clouds.

This process stimulates condensation, leading to rainfall. While extensively employed in countries such as the United States, China, and the UAE has been increasingly using this weather modification technique to address water scarcity in its arid regions.

Lahore, infamous for being one of the worst global hotspots for air pollution, experiences increased levels of smog during winter due to a combination of low-grade diesel emissions, stubble burning, and cold temperatures.

With over 11 million residents affected, the city faces severe health risks, exacerbated by the hazardous levels of PM2.5 pollutants measured at more than 66 times the World Health Organization's safety thresholds on Saturday.

The catastrophic health consequences of prolonged exposure to such toxic air includes strokes, heart disease, lung cancer, and respiratory ailments, according to the World Health Organization.

Despite previous attempts to mitigate air pollution through measures like road spraying and weekend shutdowns, the local administration has struggled to achieve substantial success.

When questioned about a long-term strategy to combat smog, Chief Minister Naqvi called for the need for comprehensive studies to formulate an effective plan.