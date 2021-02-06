Twitter condemns Myanmar's move to block access to platform

Twitter condemned Myanmar's move of blocking access to the platform. Myanmar is currently witnessing a crackdown on social media that has seen popular platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram getting blocked. This has come just days after a coup that has seen Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders imprisoned.

"It undermines the public conversation and the rights of people to make their voices heard," said Twitter on the decision to block the social media platform.

"We will continue to advocate to end destructive government-led shutdowns."

Telenor, one of the country's main telecoms providers, earlier confirmed that authorities had ordered a blockade to Twitter and Instagram "until further notice" on Friday.

Facebook was the first platform that saw issues on Wednesday, and by Thursday, Myanmar users had flocked to Twitter to spread a hashtag campaign against the military putsch with millions of mentions.

But around 10 pm local time (1530 GMT), on Friday they saw their Twitter acccess curtailed, with some saying it could not be used even with a VPN service.

Not able to meet Suu Kyi, says lawyer

Meanwhile, Aung San Suu Kyi's lawyer has said that he is not able to meet her. Veteran lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said that Suu Kyi and ousted Myanmar President Win Myint were being kept at their homes.

"We expect justice from the judge, but it is not certain. We hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. Of course, we want unconditional release as they have not broken the law," veteran lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told reporters in the capital, Naypyidaw.

