Toshakhana case: Pak SC rejects Imran Khan's plea seeking stay on trial court proceedings

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday (July 26) rejected former prime minister Imran Khan's plea seeking a stay on trial court proceedings in the Toshakhana case. Khan, the chairperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, had approached the Supreme Court after being denied relief from the Islamabad High Court. According to a report by Geo News, during Wednesday's hearing, Justice Yahya Afridi of the two-member SC bench said that the apex court will not interfere in the trial court's matters in the case.

Khan's lawyer Khawaja Haris told the SC that there were multiple petitions related to the jurisdiction of the trial court and the transfer of the case pending in the high court. To this, Justice Afridi directed the Islamabad High Court to hear Khan's pending petitions together. He pointed out that it was not the apex court's jurisdiction to hear the petition when there are related petitions sub-judice in the high court.

The case and Khan's plea

In October last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making false statements and incorrect declarations.

In May this year, Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Hamayun Dilawar rejected the former prime minister's challenge to the maintainability of the Toshakhana reference and indicted him in the case. The trial court's decision was challenged in the Islamabad High Court.

On July 4, the high court remanded the case back to the trial court to re-examine the matter in seven days. Subsequently, Khan moved the Supreme Court and urged it to set aside the High Court's directive. The former PM sought a stay on the proceedings before ADSJ Dilawar until his appeal was decided.

There are currently four petitions pending in the high court. The first is related to the latest order. In two pleas, Khan has challenged the jurisdiction of the trial court to hear the case. In the fourth petition, he sought a transfer of the case.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE