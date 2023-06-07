Time to tighten ‘noose of law’: Pakistan army chief seemingly slams PTI chief Imran Khan

In a recent statement, Pakistan’s military brass, on Wednesday (June 7) said that they would tighten the “noose of law” against those who have “mounted a hate-ripened and politically-driven rebellion against the state and state institutions.” This also comes after the forum condemned the incidents of “May 9 Black Day” when after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest protests broke out across the country. What did the Pakistan army say? The statement was issued after the 81st Formation Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi which was reportedly presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

During the forum, as per the statement, the top military brass also condemned the incidents of “May 9 Black Day” and reiterated that the “attackers of military installations would certainly be brought to justice speedily under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act,” reported The Dawn.

It added, “efforts to create distortions and attempts to take refuge behind imaginary and mirage human rights violations to create smoke screen for hiding the ugly faces of all involved are absolutely futile and do not stand the abundantly collected irrefutable evidences.”

This also comes days after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hinted that former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan could be tried in a military court for his involvement in the May 9 protests.

“The legal trials of perpetrators and instigators have commenced, it is time that noose of law is also tightened around the planners and masterminds who mounted the hate-ripened and politically-driven rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country,” said the Pakistan military, in a statement.

ALSO READ | Pakistan’s defence minister signals Imran Khan to be tried in military court

However, Khawaja Asif said that no case had been registered so far against the PTI chief for what happened on May 9. “Definitely…there are chances that Imran Khan can be tried in a military court,” the minister said while responding to a question if the former PM could face the country’s stringent Army Act. Imran Khan about the Pakistan army In a series of interviews and statements, Imran Khan has reiterated that there is no rule of law in Pakistan and that it is being run by only one man — the Army chief. Khan also assured that if he gets re-elected as the Pakistan PM, he will “not denotify” the army chief.

The South Asian nation’s military-intelligence nexus is often dubbed as “establishment”, and has been widely described as the real power running the country's state of affairs.

“The government and establishment are the same thing. The country is being run by the establishment,” the PTI chief told WION last week.

Speaking about the PTI’s top politicians abandoning ship after the events of May 9, he also told WION, “There is unprecedented pressure put on the individuals by the agencies. Such things have never happened before.”





WATCH WION LIVE HERE