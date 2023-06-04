Pakistan’s defence minister signals Imran Khan to be tried in military court

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has hinted that former premier and PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) chairman Imran Khan could be tried in a military court if his involvement in the May 9 ‘attacks’ is established. Prompted by Khan’s arrest, May 9 saw massive political protests in the country during which his supporters destroyed several private and public assets of the country, including some military installations. They even attacked the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi as well as Lahore’s Jinnah House where the city’s corps commander was residing, among other buildings, installations and symbols of State.

Khawaja Asif also confirmed that no case had been registered so far against Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 protests.

“Definitely…there are chances that Imran Khan can be tried in a military court,” the minister said while responding to a question if the deposed premier could face the country’s stringent Army Act. Statement by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks come hot on the heels of a similar statement issued by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Rana affirmed that Khan was involved in the May 9 protests, and questioned why he should not be tried in a military court.

The minister further claimed that proofs were available in the shape of Imran’s tweets and messages. Imran Khan served warrants by Islamabad police On Saturday, the Islamabad police issued warrants to Imran Khan for his attendance in a court in the federal capital. The warrants were delivered to Khan's residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, and require his appearance on June 8 regarding a case involving alleged threats against a woman sessions judge.

Naeem Haider Panjutha, Khan's legal counsel, confirmed that the court had issued bailable warrants for his client. The court specifically instructed the police to serve the warrants at Khan's Zaman Park residence. In a tweet on Saturday, Panjutha mentioned that the police had arrived at Zaman Park earlier in the day to deliver the warrants.