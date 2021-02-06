Three climbers go missing attempting to summit Pakistan's K2 mountain

Three climbers have gone missing attempting to summit the world's second-highest mountain, K2.

Their expedition manager and the Alpine Club of Pakistan said Saturday that climbers John Snorri from Iceland, Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile and Muhammad Ali Sadpara from Pakistan reportedly lost contact with base camp on Friday.

"It's already been more than 30 hours, we (at basecamp) have received no news of John Snorri, Ali Sadpara, and Juan Pablo Mohr, since none of the GPS trackers seem to be working," Chhang Dawa Sherpa, their expedition manager, said in a statement.

An army helicopter has conducted a search flight for the missing climbers.

Karrar Haidri, Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, also told AFP that the climbers had gone missing on the mountain.

News of the missing men comes a day after a Bulgarian mountaineer was confirmed to have died on K2. He is the third mountaineer to die on K2's slopes this year, after a Spanish climber fell to his death last month.

Russian-American Alex Goldfarb also died on a nearby mountain during an acclimatising mission in January.

At the peak of K2, conditions can be a little harsh for human survival. Winds can blow at more than 200 kilometres per hour (125 miles per hour) and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit).