Tens of thousands mourners gather after cleric died in Bangladesh

Defying the ban on mass gathering during the lockdown imposed due to novel coronavirus outbreak, tens of thousands in Bangladesh attended the funeral prayer of Muslim cleric Maulana Zubair Ansari in eastern Bangladesh.

Reports claim close to 50,000 mourners gathered in the Rahmania Bertala madrasa in Brahmanbaria district, raising health concerns in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Local administration and police failed to control the mass gathering despite the government-mandated lockdown.

Bangladesh has imposed a lockdown and banned large gatherings. They have also advised people to remain indoors and come out only when it is absolutely necessary. However, the social distancing measures were completely violated by the mourners.

According to the latest figures, more than 2,144 people have reported coronavirus positive in the country and 84 have died due to the pandemic.