Taliban will cooperate to bring back peace in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

As the US is trying to facilitate the Afghanistan peace talks, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad recently visited Afghanistan to mediate the peace talks.

As a result of the talks, Khalilzad has announced through twitter that Taliban is ready to cooperate to bring peace in Afghanistan.

"In follow on mtg with the Taliban, we underscored the economic development oppts that will follow a sustainable peace. We agreed developing plans in support of peace can never start too early, assuming the 2 sides can overcome final hurdles on the path to intra-Afghan negotiations," Khalilzad tweeted.

"Mullah Baradar and his team were engaged and the Taliban recognize all Afghans will have to make compromises in order to draw in the required investment in Afghanistan`s future," he added.

"With QIA & @qatar_fund, we discussed the possibility of co-investing in Afghan projects to consolidate peace & unlock regional prosperity. The potential to amplify investment impact in Afghanistan with like-minded partners is real," Khalilzad tweeted.

The three-part tweet series came out on Saturday after he chaired meetings in Tashkent with Finance Minister Kamilov, Special Rep Irgashev and Foreign Ministers of the remaining C5+1 -- Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic.