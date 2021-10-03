Taliban set to deploy suicide bombers along Afghanistan border: Report

Taliban is reportedly set to deploy a special suicide bomber unit around Afghanistan's borders in Badakhshan province, reports said.

The area is located on the border with China and between Tajikistan and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. Badakhshan is located in the farthest northeastern part of the country.

The suicide battalion is reportedly called the Lashkar-e-Mansoori. Badakhshan's deputy governor Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi has reportedly said that it is the same battalion that had planned suicide strikes against former Afghanistan government's security forces.

Ahmadi reportedly said that that the defeat of the United States was inconceivable without the battalion.

Badakhshan's deputy governor claimed the suicide squad members had destroyed US bases in Afghanistan wearing explosive waistcoats.

The Badri 313 and red units are the two main elite forces of the Taliban which were vital in the takeover of Afghanistan.

The red unit has been described as special operations forces or shock troops that are often expected to take heavy casualties even in successful operations.

The red unit was reportedly involved in the Taliban offensive while assisting in capturing Kunduz from Afghan forces. The images later released by the Taliban after the fall of Kabul centred on the Taliban's special forces.

The Badri 313 and red units were seen patrolling the streets of the Afghan capital and the newly-vacated US military facilities. Badri 313 has also been deployed at Kabul international airport.

The battalion is reportedly equipped with US-made made military equipment, including camouflage uniforms, combat helmets, m4 carbines, sidearms and humvees which was seized by the Taliban as the US forces hurriedly left Afghanistan.

