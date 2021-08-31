Taliban's Badri 313 military unit takes control of Kabul airport

Taliban forces guard Kabul airport

Taliban forces stand guard a day after the US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Hundreds of metres of razor wire snaked around, torn patches of clothing testimony to the desperation of those who tried to clamber through the airport.

Across the runway, on the military side of the facility, dozens of planes stood empty, wrecked by American forces in a final act before they flew away.

US Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie said 73 aircraft were "demilitarised," or rendered useless, before American troops wrapped up the two-week evacuation.

He said the Pentagon, which built up a force of nearly 6,000 troops to occupy and operate Kabul's airport when the airlift began on August 14, left behind around 70 MRAP armoured tactical vehicles which can cost up to $1 million a piece that it disabled before leaving, and 27 Humvees.

Before the last US troops left, they disabled scores of aircraft and armoured vehicles -- as well as a high-tech rocket defence system -- at the airport, a US general said.

Cockpit windows had been shattered, instrument panels smashed, and aircraft tyres shot out.

The US also left behind but disabled the C-RAM system -- counter rocket, artillery, and mortar -- that was used to protect the airport from rocket attacks.

The system helped fend off a five-rocket barrage from the jihadist Islamic State group on Monday.

Surveying the damage, Mujahid admitted it would take time to get the airport back up and running again.

Behind him, a truck carrying Taliban fighters raced at high speed along the runway. Suddenly it swerved and rolled three or four times, spilling bodies onto the runway.

Mujahid gave it no more than a second glance.

"We have a lot of work to do," he said.

(Photograph:Reuters)