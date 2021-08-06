Taliban remove Sikh flag Nishan Sahib from historical Gurdwara in Afghanistan's Paktia

The Afghan Taliban, who are rapidly gaining momentum in the war-torn nation, have forcibly taken the Nishan Sahib, a Sikh holy flag, from a Gurdwara in eastern Afghanistan's Paktia province.

The Taliban allegedly ordered the custodian of the Gurdwara Thala Sahib in the Chamkani region of Paktia province to remove the flag from the rooftop, according to sources.

Sikhs all across the world are hurt by Taliban removing Nishan Sahib from historical Gurdwara Thala Sahib, which was visited by Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Taliban’s action reflects grave threats to Sikhs’ religious freedom in Afghanistan.@ANI @htTweets @republic @punjabkesari pic.twitter.com/WyV40Opyi2 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 6, 2021 ×

Last year, the Taliban kidnapped Nidan Singh Sachdeva, an Afghan leader of the Hindu and Sikh communities, from the Gurdwara.

Sachdeva was kidnapped on June 22, 2020, in Paktia province, and freed after efforts by the Afghan government and community leaders.

#FLASH :- The #NishanSahib , Sikh religious flag removed by #Taliban Forces from the roof of Gurdwara Thala Sahib , Chamkani , Paktia , #Afghanistan : sources pic.twitter.com/VSxFoLjOhy — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) August 6, 2021 ×

An ISIS shooter opened fire at the Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurdwara in Shor Bazar, Kabul, in March of that year, killing at least 25 Sikhs.

In Afghanistan, there were around 650 Sikhs in 2020.

Members of the community have written to the Indian Embassy in Kabul, requesting that special planes be dispatched to them.

(With inputs from agencies)