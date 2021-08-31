Taliban has reassured it won't allow TTP to attack us, says Pak minister

As US troops left Afghanistan on Tuesday, Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad asserted that the Taliban has assured the Imran government that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Afghanistan will not be allowed to carry out attacks on Pakistan.

"Taliban have reassured us that they will not allow TTP to carry out attacks on Pakistan territory. However, the Taliban have had a long-standing animosity with ISIS," Pakistan's interior minister said.

Reports say the TTP has carried out attacks against the Pakistan army as the interior minister said, "TTP may also be present in Kunar and in the mountains of Nuristan."

At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed on Sunday amid firing from across the border in Afghanistan. The Pakistan army claimed it retaliated killing at least two or three attackers.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Pakistan expects the Taliban to ensure TTP does not use Afghanistan to launch attacks inside the country.

Pakistan army spokesman Major General Babar had said earlier that he feared the violence could "spill" into the country even as Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Muhaid had assured that the militant group won't allow any group to use Afghan soil to launch attacks against anyone.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan had claimed earlier that the Taliban had freed its key leaders as it took control of Kabul on August 15.

Prisoners were reportedly freed after Taliban fighters broke into Bagram prison and released inmates.

