Taliban foreign minister meets Chinese ambassador, talks on pine nut trade 

Taliban's foreign minister Maulvi Amir Khan Mottaki on Saturday met Chinese Ambassador in Afghanistan Wang Yu in Kabul, said a Taliban spokesperson. Both officials spoke on relations between Taliban regime and China.

As per the spokesperson, the trade between the two countries was discussed during the meeting. Export of Afghan pine nuts to China found a mention. The Chinese side is said to have promised Mottaki that necessary visas will be provided to Afghan businessmen trading pine nuts.

Taliban foreign minister thanked China for its role in the development of political and trade relations between the two countries.

Chinese interests in Afghanistan are largely aligned with those of Pakistan which has a geographical advantage when it comes to influencing situation in Afghanistan.

Though China is worried about situation in restive Xinjiang region populated mainly by Uyghur Muslims, China has been seen as being gradually accommodative of Taliban regime after the group assumed power in Afghanistan in August this year.

In political game inside Afghanistan, China and Pakistan are in the opposite camp to that of India. Though India has spent a lot in Afghan reconstruction and even enjoys a certain goodwill among common Afghans, India lacks geographical advantage that Pakistan has.