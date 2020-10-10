Taliban can't take advantage of US leaving, says Dr. Abdullah; lauds India's stance on peace process

Chairperson of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah has said, Taliban cannot take advantage of the US leaving the country and any plans to "take advantage of that situation militarily could be a mis calculation."

Speaking to WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Dr Abdullah who is the chief negotiator of Afghan government at the intra Afghan talks in Doha said, "No threats should emanate from Afghanistan... It requires a sense of responsibility from all Afghans including the Taliban."

Lauding, New Delhi's "principled position of Afghan led, Afghan owned negotiations", he said, "India's vision of a peaceful, democratic Afghanistan... is very much in the line of thinking of people of Afghanistan."

Dr Abdullah was on a four-day visit to India earlier this week during which he met PM Modi, NSA Doval and EAM Jaishankar. He is the first foreign dignitary PM Modi has met amid the covid crisis that started earlier this year.

WION: How was your India visit? Did you met the Indian leadership?

Dr Abdullah Abdullah: It has been a very good visit. It has happened in a very friendly, supportive and sympathetic environment with authorities of the country which has helped Afghanistan for many years and many ways. Also, they aspire for peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan.

We had extensive talks, as you mentioned, PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar, NSA Doval and engagement with think tank, civil society. We discussed the current situation, way forward, and also the joint decision was continued focus on engagements and interactions for future.

WION: What can India do for peace talks?

Dr Abdullah Abdullah: EAM Jaishankar addressed the inaugural session of Doha meetings, which was welcomed by us and by the international community.

India's principled position of Afghan-led, Afghan owned negotiations is important. India's vision of a peaceful, democratic Afghanistan, a country that respects the rights of its citizens, women and minorities especially, and also does not harbor terrorists, that is very much in the line of thinking of people of Afghanistan.

Equally important is your position, whatever is acceptable for a peaceful Afghanistan, for the people of Afghanistan through an Afghan-led process is acceptable for us. So in that sense, the Doha negotiations started, which was historically in its essence. The fact that we have only met in the battle field, it was the first time we are sitting across the table, after many many years. That was important, at this stage more interactions and more engagements will be needed.

WION: India is reaching out, do you see a change in stance by India?

Dr Abdullah Abdullah: It is mainly the start of the talks which has encouraged different countries including India to watch the situation, not only to watch but to participate in the effort which were made. Different countries have certain roles to play; India has voiced support for inclusive peaceful settlement. It is important.

WION: Do you foresee India talking with Taliban?

Dr Abdullah Abdullah: It will depend on India's decision on how to move forward; it will depend on circumstances in Afghanistan, should we see progress in the talks, should we see progress in the progress in reduction in violence. India might explore different options, including the one you referred to.

WION: So you foresee that?

Dr Abdullah Abdullah: I mean, as I said, it depends on the circumstances, and how it evolves and should this happen, it will be okay. If circumstances were such that India decides not to do it, we have no view on that.

WION: On Pakistan and the issue of cross border terror, do you see a change in view?

Dr Abdullah Abdullah: Focus of the discussions were peace situations, and also some aspects of bilateral relations that was having a direct impact on our citizens. Progress was made, good decisions were made in that regard including visa regulations, issues related to trade. Main focus was on the peace, and with interacted political and military establishment, with PM Imran Khan himself, President of Pakistan, Chairman of the national assembly, chairman of senate, civil society, religious scholars of Pakistan. It was a busy schedule for good.

Islamabad's message was peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan and peace in the region was welcomed. We shared view that talks should continue, violence should be reduced and both sides need to show flexibility. As far as talks in Doha are concerned, let me repeat it once again — our negotiating team has been advised by the President, by myself to go there with good faith, show patience, show flexibility and be innovative. The start of the talks is an opportunity, start of the talks is an historical opportunity and we should utilize it in the best interest of our people.

WION: But do you see Islamabad leaving aside its policy of supporting non-state actors?

Dr Abdullah Abdullah: In terms of our topics of discussion, which was mainly allow peace in Afghanistan: of course, we believe peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, means peace within Afghanistan which is not a threat. No group is allowed to pose any threat against any country from Afghanistan. Without it, peace will not materialise in Afghanistan. Those were the issues which were discussed and we will continue the discussions there.

WION: Any Pakistani terror groups based in Afghanistan?

Dr Abdullah Abdullah: There are groups, which we consider as terrorist groups, which are posing threats against our own people and one-two groups posing threats against Pakistan as well. There are well-known terror groups such as Al Qaeda, IS and many that pose threats against central Asian republics as well.

There will and are groups in that type of environment that will utilise Afghanistan against India as well. So, it is important peaceful settlement is important for everybody, that is from challenges it posed for everybody. Peaceful environment will help south Asia, first and foremost Afghanistan, central Asia.

WION:What do you think is one solution to peace in South Asia — connectivity is one, any others you see?

Dr Abdullah Abdullah: Countries looking beyond immediate self-interest and looking at a broader collective security and stability point of view in long term, that thinking needs to be encouraged . Then of course, next is connectivity will bring economic prosperity, people to people relations and cultural relations are equally important.

WION: And how do you see connectivity projects like Chabahar?

Dr Abdullah Abdullah: Chabahar is an important project, and that will help. I mentioned relations, it's just not India and Pakistan but Iran, US, Russia, Central Asia, it's a much border thing. Afghanistan has been at war for last 42 years and we have suffered a lot. I think and believe, that we all have missed opportunities because of the continued instability.

WION: Do you see gains of last 20 years begin preserved after Americans leave?

Dr Abdullah Abdullah: About the recent announcement by President Trump, we don't have the whole context of it as of now. Details have not been provided, if it is reference to decisions already made, which is already being implemented. As we speak, the US troops are withdrawing to a number which will be a few thousand behind. That will be completed by December or late November. If it is referred to that or something else, that remains to be seen.

Eventually, Afghanistan should be able to stand on its own feet, no doubt about it. If you look at the different side, let's say Taliban think tomorrow, next month or in a few month the US will withdraw from Afghanistan and they can take advantage of that situation militarily that could be a miscalculation.

I would rather expect them to think otherwise, because all along their claims that they don't want foreign troops in our soil, that has been our position as well — that Afghanistan has to stand on its own feet. And that only materialize when there is peace, no terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan. No threats emanating from Afghanistan against any country. It has to be looked from that side. It requires a sense of responsibility from all Afghans including the Taliban.

WION: How do see China's role in Afghanistan?

Dr Abdullah Abdullah: China's official position has been supported for an inclusive, afghan led, Afghan-owned peaceful settlement which we have supported. Chinese FM also addressed the Doha meeting. What will be the future, again a lot will depend on peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. How different countries put the respective interest, how we will be impacted, because of that, what will be the configurations of the different country's role and influence. Everything is not predictable at this stage, again no connectivity project will achieve its potential if terror groups are active in our region. Next to it is, addressing the differences via amicable ways while understanding one another's concerns is important. The zero sum game will not work. So far china has been supportive of the peace process and we appreciate that.