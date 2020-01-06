'Save the holy temple of learning': Nepal ex-PM Bhattarai on Jawaharlal Nehru University violence

Former Prime Minister of Nepal Baburam Bhattarai extended his solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where violence broke out on Sunday and called for protecting the "holy temple of learning".

"My heartfelt solidarity with my alma mater JNU! Please save this holy temple of learning!," said Bhattarai, a PhD from JNU, while retweeting the tweet of actor Swara Bhaskar.

At least 18 people sustained injuries after a group of masked men assaulted students in the campus with wooden sticks and rods. The injured were sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre with complaints of bleeding in the head, abrasions among others, an official said.

Several political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, external affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the incident.

Meanwhile, home minister Amit Shah ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked for a report as soon as possible.