Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to celebrate Congress' 135th foundation day in Lucknow

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Lucknow for two days- December 27 and 28 to take part in the events on the occasion of the party's 135th foundation day.

She is likely to reach Uttar Pradesh's capital city on Friday evening.

During her stay, Priyanka will attend the 135th foundation day function of the party tomorrow.

At 12:30 pm on Saturday, Vadra will hold a meeting with the advisory council and strategists. On the same evening, she will attend the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) meeting.

The Indian National Congress was founded in 1885, 28 years after the first war of Indian Independence in 1857, in order to form a platform for civil and political dialogue among Indians.

This will be the 135th foundation day of the oldest party the Congress in the country.