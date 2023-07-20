Russian journalist expelled from joint presser of Ukrainian, Pakistan foreign ministers

Controversy erupted after a Russian journalist was forced out of the press room before the joint press briefing of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Islamabad on Thursday.

The journalist identified as Ruslan Bekniyazov is the senior correspondent of the ITAR-TASS news agency in Pakistan. The incident took place on the first day of Kuleba's two-day bilateral visit to the South Asian nation.

According to local media reports, Bekniyazov was pushed out of the press room at the suggestion of the Ukrainian embassy in Pakistan. The officials conveyed to the foreign office that no Russian journalists be allowed to attend the joint presser.

After the incident, the Russian embassy in Pakistan took to Twitter to release a statement and sought clarity on the issue.

“Russian embassy in Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Pakistani colleagues of a Russian journalist @RBekniyazov. It is inadmissible to violate reporters’ rights to access information,” the embassy tweeted.

"It is inadmissible to violate reporter's right to access information, In this regard, the Embassy requested the @ForeignOfficePk to provide clarity on the incident," it added.

Notably, the tweet was soon deleted, suggesting that some communication had taken place between the two countries.

Pak received first shipment of oil from Russia

Experts stated that the incident can offset the relations between Russia and Pakistan after the latter imported the first shipment of oil from Moscow in April. At a time when Pakistan is still facing economic hardships, despite securing a bailout package from International Monetary Fund (IMF), the cheap Russian crude offers an opportunity to balance its cash books.

On Friday, during the meeting, both Pakistan and Ukraine denied that an arms supply deal was in place in the backdrop of the Russian invasion.

“I can confirm there are no intergovernmental arrangements between Pakistan and Ukraine in this area," said Kuleba, whose visit was the first by any foreign minister of Ukraine since the two countries established bilateral ties in 1993.

Despite toeing a neutral stance on the war, reports have emerged multiple times, suggesting that Pakistan may have been supplying arms to Ukraine.

Akin to Kuleba, Bilawal also rebutted such reports, claiming that Pakistan was strictly adhering to the policy of non-partisanship.

“We find it regrettable that certain media outlets are trying to publish unfounded reports alleging military supplies to Ukraine,” said Bilawal, adding, “Since the war began we have not concluded any agreement on defence supplies to Ukraine keeping in view our principled and consistent non-partisan position."

(With inputs from agencies)