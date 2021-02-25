Pro-military supporters clash with protesters in Myanmar's Yangon

Supporters of the military junta in Myanmar clashed with anti-military protesters in Yangon on Thursday.

Watch:

Reports claimed at least 1,000 supporters of the military gathered in central Yangon with some wielding knives with signs carrying "we stand with the defence services", referring to the junta even as residents banged pots and pans in protest during the pro-junta demonstration.

Reports claimed clashes were also reported near Yangon central railway station compound as slingshots from cars were fired by the pro-military supporters.

Yangon University students took out a march carrying the red flags of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy(NLD) party.

Myanmar has witnessed protests ever since the military coup on February 1. The country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi and several NLD party leaders were arrested as the military rulers took over the country while imposing a state of emergency for one year.

Four anti-coup protesters have been killed in the crackdown as authorities have targeted demonstrations and several have been arrested. The military has reported the death of at least one police officer.

Amid the protests, Indonesia officials held "intensive" talks with the Myanmar military and representatives of the ousted government.

Indonesia's foreign minister Retno Marsudi met Myanmar's foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin for talks in Bangkok. The military has declared it will hold elections but it hasn't put a timeline.

Several countries have condemned the coup, with Britain and the United States imposing sanctions against Myanmar's military rulers.