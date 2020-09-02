Pranab Mukherjee first person who raised issue of Bangladesh in Parliament of India: Envoy

Bangladeshi envoy to India, Muhammad Imran has paid his homage to former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee calling him a "good friend" of Bangladesh and "supportive" to the cause.

Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Envoy Imran recalled his role in country's liberation war of 1971.

The country announced one day of mourning on Wednesday for Mukherjee with flags in half-mast throughout the country and more than 70 of its missions across the world.

Sidhant Sibal: How does Bangladesh remembers Pranab Mukherjee?

Muhammad Imran: He was a great friend of Bangladesh and the first one who raised the issue of Bangladesh in Parliament of India. In fact any parliament outside of Bangladesh and after our Independence he was one of the most good friend of Bangladesh. He always updated himself on Bangladesh India issue and we had a very informal relationship with him. As a Bengali, very much frank and very much supportive of Bangladeshi cause. So it was natural that Bangladesh is also observing a day of mourning on his demise.

Sidhant Sibal: His role in Bangladesh's war of Independence?

Muhammad Imran: In recognition of his contribution we, Bangladesh government and people conferred on him "Muktijuddho Sommanona", special award when he visited Bangladesh in 2013 as President of India. We, in fact, we are honoured to confer this award on him.