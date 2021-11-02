Powerful blast and gunfire heard near National military hospital in Kabul: Report

A powerful explosion rocked Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, the explosion in front of Sardar Davood Khan Hospital was a form of suicide attack.

According to witnesses on the scene, the sound of small weapons fire could also be heard from the explosion site.

The Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan National Military Hospital, often referred to as the Daoud Khan Military Hospital or the National Military Hospital, is a military hospital located in Kabul, Afghanistan.



After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the complexities including militancy and sectarian violence are widely arising in the country.

On October 20, the Taliban's acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, praised the "sacrifices" of suicide bombers who carried out innumerable horrific strikes across Afghanistan during the country's 20-year US occupation, according to the article.

The minister awarded the family of suicide bombers with cash and land during a ceremony in a hotel in Kabul.

In a tweet, Interior Ministry spokesperson Qari Saeed Khosty stated that the Taliban could not have returned to power without the support of suicide bombers.

The Taliban's adoration of suicide bombers infuriated many Afghans, particularly those who had lost loved ones in suicide strikes, according to the research.

(With inputs from agencies)