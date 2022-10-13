PML-N supremo to end his three year long self-exile, return to Pakistan in November

As per reports the supreme leader of Pakistan's ruling PML-N party Nawaz Sharif may soon be ending his three years long self-exile and returning to Pakistan from London.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi as per the Daily Times recently informed that the former three-term Prime Minister will return by late November or early December.

It is expected that he will return with his daughter and PML-N Vice President, Maryam Nawaz. As per an IANS report, Maryam recently joined her father in London after the Lahore High Court returned her passport which she had to surrender in lieu of bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Quoting unidentified sources in the know, ARY news reported that Nawaz Sharif had started consultations with his legal team to finalise all legal matters relating to his return to Pakistan.

As per reports, the party supremo told his team that he wants to go to Pakistan soon as it is difficult to stay outside the country for even one day.

Earlier in August, PML-N Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif told a press conference that the "Former prime minister Sharif will return to Pakistan from London in September,' and that "upon his return, the PML-N will not let him to go to jail," here.

In September, former Prime Minister Imran Khan also alleged that efforts were being to bring back Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan and that a "some deal" has been struck for the same.

"A plot is hatched to disqualify me in Toshakhana and the prohibited funding cases to pave way for PML-N supremo Sharif’s return from London next month," he said indirectly referring to the country's military, reported The Tribune.

