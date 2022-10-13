India slams Pakistan at UNGA for drawing parallels over 'Kashmir'

India slammed Pakistan during the recent United Nations General Assembly debate on Russia.

India's permanent representative member to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani diplomat Muni Akram who brought up the 'Kashmir' issue during the debate, trying to draw parallels between the Kashmir and Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Also read | UNGA passes resolution condemning Russian 'illegal annexation' of Ukrainian land; India abstains from voting

Kamboj during the debate in the general assembly said, "We have witnessed, unsurprisingly, yet again, an attempt by one delegation to misuse this forum and make frivolous and pointless remarks against my country," ANI reported.

She added, "entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir is and will always be an integral part of India... We call on Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism so our citizens can enjoy their right to life and liberty."

The UNGA debate was held to condemn Russia for its illegal annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Amongst the present members, 143 voted in favour of a resolution against Russia, with only five supporting the country in its decision. The remaining 35 countries abstained including India, Russia, and China.

Also read | India's Supreme Court to examine 2016 demonetisation decision, asks govt, RBI to file affidavits

India who has a history of remaining neutral chose to stick with it. India has always shown its deep concerns over the escalating war in Ukraine, saying no solution can be reached at a human cost.

Kamboj standing to India's vote said, "We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE