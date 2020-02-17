Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi rakes up Kashmir with UN chief

Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi raised the issue of Kashmir during his meeting with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

Qureshi asked the UN chief to step in and mediate the dispute between India and Pakistan, however, India has outrightly rejected any scope of third-party mediation.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that talks should focus on Pakistan vacating territories it has illegally occupied.

Qureshi also asked the UN chief to strengthen the UN military monitors on either side of the line of control. In response, Guterres re-affirmed that the UN position on Kashmir was based on the United Nations charter.

He said that he was open to mediating the dispute if both sides demanded his intervention.

Guterres is scheduled to attend a UN conference for Afghan refugees and also visit the Kartarpur Sahib shrine.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to meet the UN chief later today.

