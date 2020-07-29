Pakistan's coronavirus tally reaches 276,287 with 1,063 new infections

Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 276,287 with the detection of 1,063 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Twenty-seven more people died overnight due to coronavirus-related complications, pushing the nationwide death toll to 5,892.

As many as 244,883 patients have recovered so far in the country, the ministry said.

Sindh reported the maximum number of 119,394 cases, followed by 92,452 in Punjab, 33,724 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,963 in Islamabad, 11,654 in Balochistan, 2,055 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 2,042 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health authorities have conducted a total 1,931,102 tests in the country, including 21,256 in the last 24 hours.