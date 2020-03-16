Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 186, with 150 patients reported in Sindh

At least 186 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Pakistan with a sharp rise of 131 cases in 24 hours.

Sindh was on the top of the list with 150 patients, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Punjab.

According to government data, no deaths have been reported due to the pandemic.

Over 16,000 Pakistanis were in Iran when the coronavirus began taking a toll there, according to Pakistani media reports. Till Monday, 853 people were dead and 14,991 infected in Iran, the third most affected country by the pandemic.

According to the media reports people are not being satisfactorily screened for coronavirus or treated for existing conditions in many areas.

The deadly virus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December, has claimed over 6,500 lives and infected more than 169,000 people over 135 countries and territories.

China remains the hardest-hit with 80,860 infections and 3,213 deaths. After China, Italy and Iran are the two worst-affected countries.

