Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch’s brother acquitted in her 'honour killing' case

After serving less than six years in jail, a Pakistani social media star’s brother, who has been accused of killing her, was acquitted on Monday, the lawyers said.

It is one of the country's most notorious "honour killings".

Before death in 2016, 26-year-old Qandeel Baloch became famous for suggestive and defiant posts. Baloch seems to have been challenging the nation's deep patriarchal mores for some time.

For strangling her, her brother Muhammad Waseem was held and later sentenced to life in jail.

Not just this, Waseem had also told the press that he had no remorse for the killing as her behaviour was "intolerable".

Without giving details, his lawyer Sardar Mehboob told AFP that "he has been fully acquitted" by a court in the eastern city of Multan.

The order of the court is yet to be made public.

In Baloch's case, her parents earlier insisted their son would be given no absolution. But later, they changed their minds and said they wanted him to be forgiven for the crime.

Now, Waseem is expected to be released later this week.

