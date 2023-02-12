Pakistan to provide military supplies to Ukraine via German port: report

Pakistan will be providing military supplies to Ukraine through a German port, concurrently with the Poland route, for transferring rockets which will be used in multi-barrel rocket launchers, according to a report published by the Economic Times.

Earlier this month, the officials dispatched supplies of rockets from the Karachi Port which will reach Ukraine via Germany's Emden Port, the people concerned stated.

They stated that the officials have shipped more than 10,000 rockets which are used in Grad multi-barrel rocket launchers.

An official stated that although Pakistan has been requesting the supply of discounted oil from Russia amid the country's deepening economic crisis, the nation has been providing arms on a regular basis to Ukraine.

Last month, 46 containers belonging to Pakistan Ordnance Factories were supplied by shipping firm Project Shipping, based in Karachi, the Economic Times had reported.

Also, Pakistan Ordnance Factories sent another shipment of 50,000 defence stores via Karachi last month. It is believed that Pakistan's shipments are being transferred to Ukraine via Gdansk Port in Poland, reported the Economic Times.

Defence firms, which are present in a few eastern European states which share a border with Ukraine have emerged as a gateway to transfer military equipment manufactured in Pakistan, a report by Economic Times had stated.

Meanwhile, arms supplier DMI Associates, based in Islamabad, has been collaboratively working with defence firms established in eastern Europe for transferring the Ukrainian military's orders.

In return for the military supplies, Ukraine has assistance to Pakistan in upgrading its Mi-17 helicopters.

A Ukrainian firm, which is a manufacturer of industrial marine gas turbines and aircraft engines, has been providing assistance in the upgradation of helicopters belonging to Pakistan, reports suggested.

