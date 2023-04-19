Pakistan: Three killed in landslide in Khyber Pass, over 20 trucks buried

Three people were killed, and a dozen others were feared trapped after a landslide occurred in northwestern Pakistan early Tuesday (April 18). According to officials, the landslide struck at the border crossing on the Khyber Pass, a major point of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The officials said that more than 20 trucks were buried in the disaster.

Visuals shared by the news agency Reuters showed the damaged vehicles, diggers cleaning up debris from the landslide, and dead bodies being carried to an ambulance.

Speaking to Reuters, deputy commissioner of the Khyber district Abdul Nasir Khan said that two Afghan citizens were killed, and authorities were trying to recover the bodies.

Khan said that three people were taken to a hospital and the number of casualties could rise. The deputy commissioner added the wreckage was quite extensive and rescue operations were going on with heavy machinery.

A third body was pulled out hours later, Reuters reported.

Raza Khan, a truck driver, said that the landslide occurred at around 2 o'clock last night.

"It was raining. There was a huge thud that woke us up. As we got up, we heard the sounds of people and ambulances. Our vehicles are parked over there. After about half an hour it became clear that around 15 to 20 trucks were buried under the mud. There are people inside the vehicles - drivers and cleaners - inside the loaded vehicles," Khan said.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)



