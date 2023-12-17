Pakistan: Social media platforms face disruption ahead of virtual gathering of Imran Khan's supporters
Pakistan is scheduled to hold elections in February, nearly two years after Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan was ousted from power.
Pakistan has shut down access to Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube ahead of "virtual jalsa" by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Users across Pakistan reported finding it difficult to access social media platforms in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad since 8 PM (local time).
Users also complained about internet services being slow.
"Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube," the internet tracking agency Netblocks said.
More details will be added soon.