Pakistan: Social media platforms face disruption ahead of virtual gathering of Imran Khan's supporters

IslamabadEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 18, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Social media disruption in Pakistan Photograph:(Agencies)

Pakistan is scheduled to hold elections in February, nearly two years after Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan was ousted from power. 

Pakistan has shut down access to Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube ahead of "virtual jalsa" by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Users across Pakistan reported finding it difficult to access social media platforms in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad since 8 PM (local time). 

Users also complained about internet services being slow. 

"Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube," the internet tracking agency Netblocks said.

More details will be added soon.
 

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

