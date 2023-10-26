Pakistan should apologise for 1971 genocide, says Bangladesh minister Huq, pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Bangladesh's minister for liberation war affairs AKM Mozammel Huq has said that Pakistan should apologise for the 1971 genocide, in which an estimated 3 million people were butchered by the Pakistani Army.

Speaking to WION’s diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, the minister said, "They should ask pardon for the genocide, they have killed millions, they must say sorry otherwise (Pakistan-Bangladesh) relations will not develop. They did wrong."

Bangladesh, which was east Pakistan then, saw a brutal war of independence with large-scale atrocities being committed by the forces of Pakistan.

In Delhi, he honoured the family members of the Indian soldiers who laid their lives for the Independence of the country and presented scholarship to the children of these soldiers sponsored by the Bangladeshi government.

"We would like to recognise the contribution of the martyrs. We earlier recognised their sons, now we recognised their descendants, there grandsons, so that they remember that our grandfather shed blood for Bangladesh,” he said.

Full interview:

WION: Why is Bangladesh honouring Indian soldiers who laid lives for the 1971 liberation war and giving scholarships to their descendants?

AKM Mozammel Huq: Indian soldiers and people stood by us in our worst days during the liberation war. The Indian government helped us and provided training, assistance and shelter to one million people. During the liberation war, Indian soldiers and Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas joined forces to defeat Pakistani occupiers. That is why our friendship is not bound by words, and it will continue. Government changes, but friendship will continue, it's written in blood. We would like to recognise the contribution of the martyrs. We earlier recognised their sons, now we recognised their descendants, and their grandsons so that they remember that their forefathers shed blood for Bangladesh. We want to recognise their contribution.

WION: Bangladesh is building a monument for Indian soldiers who fought for Bangladesh's liberation war in 1971, when will it be ready?

AKM Mozammel Huq: At the monument, names will be written of those who laid their lives. Their names and designations will be mentioned. Bangladesh doesn't forget. We are grateful, and we never forget those who help us.

WION: Killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are still roaming free, some of them are in Canada. What do you have to say?

AKM Mozammel Huq: Wherever they have found shelter, we condemn it. If it is Canada, we condemn it. If it is in other countries, we condemn it. The killers of the father of the nation have been given refuge in the name of political asylum. That is not acceptable. We have asked all those countries, including Canada, to send back the killers, and handover them to our government, the courts would bring them to justice.

WION: Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif said that Bangladesh, which was east Pakistan, has gone ahead of Pakistan. What do you have to say about these comments?