Pakistan: PPP Chief Bhutto warns won’t accept results if meddling takes place

Ahead of the February general elections, the chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has warned that his party won’t accept the results if any external interference is observed.

He claimed while speaking at a workers’ convention that parties with a two-thirds majority in the current parliament have agreed on the future setup. However, he stopped short of naming the parties he was referring to.

Notably, Bilawal’s party had backed the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) in the previous coalition government with Shehbaz Sharif being the prime minister.

Bhutto urges CJP and CEC to ensure fair elections

Earlier, he also urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to ensure a level playing field for all parties and fair elections.

“State institutions should play their role within the constitutional framework to ensure free, fair and impartial elections to steer the country out of the existing economic crisis,” he was quoted by Dawn as saying.

“We will accept only the decision of people’s vote and will not accept anyone else’s decision at all, because the existing problems can be solved only by a government elected by the people,” he said.

He also expressed doubts about how those who had run away from local elections were suddenly claiming that they would get a two-thirds majority, taking a jab at the Pakistan Muslim League party.

PTI expresses similar concerns

Along with Bhutto, former prime minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has also levelled allegations of election interference.

Both parties allege the caretaker government was giving "preferential treatment" to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party and that attempts were being made to pave the way for PML-N's return to power.

Caretaker PM hits back

Responding to the allegations, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said Sunday (Nov 19) that the “victim card” could be a “narrative” of any political party.

In an interview with Pakistan’s Geo News, he said holding the elections at the earliest was his utmost priority. “We want to hand over the responsibilities to the [upcoming] elected government,” he was quoted as saying.

Notably, the general elections are scheduled for February 8, 2024, as announced by the ECP.

The notice stated that the general elections would be held on February 8, 2024, in accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling.