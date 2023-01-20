Pakistan: Powerful explosion derails passenger train, eight injured

Pakistan Railways spokesperson revealed that a powerful on Friday (January 20) blast near a railway track derailed compartments of a train, injuring at least eight people. The train was going from Mach to Peshawar.

Jaffar Express was passing by the Paneer area of district Bolan in the restive Balochistan province when the explosion took place.

As reported by local media outlets, Pakistan Railways spokesperson Muhammad Kashif confirmed that eight passengers were injured. He mentioned that six bogies of the train were derailed.

"It appears that the explosive was triggered by a remote control device," he said as quoted by DAWN. He further added that the rescue teams were rushed to the site.

Authorities were also working to repair the damaged tracks. Kashif added that those injured have also been sent to the hospital for treatment.

In recent days, Balochistan has seen a rise in terror incidents. Terrorists recently attacked a police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The attack was alarming as the terrorists were equipped with sniper guns fitted with night vision thermal goggles.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Badaber Sardar Hussain and two constables were killed during an exchange of gunfire with the terrorists during the overnight attack on assault on the Sarband Police Station in Peshawar.

