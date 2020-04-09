Pakistan police arrest doctors in Quetta during protest against lack of PPEs

Pakistan police have arrested at least 50 doctors who were protesting against the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for health workers on the frontline of the country's battle against the novel coronavirus.

Representatives of the Young Doctors Association (YDA), who organised the protest, said at least 67 members were arrested on Monday in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta.

The arrests occurred after more than 100 doctors and paramedics rallied near the city's main hospital and then moved to protest in front of the chief minister's residence, according to AFP. Police even used batons to disperse the group,

Later, release orders were issued for those detained. The doctors, however, refused to leave the police stations until their demands were met.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen, with 584 additional cases bringing the country's number of active cases to 3,378, with 54 deaths.

Pakistan has been struggling to provide sufficient PPE kits to these doctors, making them vulnerable to contract the virus. Quetta is the capital of Balochistan, Pakistan's largest but least-populated and poorest province.

Last month, both a doctor and nurse in Pakistan died after contracting the novel coronavirus, while at least two dozen other medical workers have recently tested positive for COVID-19.