Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to include PML-N, PPP MNAs in federal cabinet 

Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to add 12 National Assembly members of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and seven members of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to his federal cabinet, as per reports in local media. Raja Pervez Ashraf of the PPP will be the candidate to become Speaker of the National Assembly. The preceding Speaker Asad Qaiser decided to resign from his post late on Saturday.

Pakistan's Geo News said that a member from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) might become the Deputy Speaker as Qasim Suri is currently facing no-confidence motion

Shehbaz Sharif became Pakistan's prime minister on April 11 after incumbent Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion. The development made him first prime minister of the country to be removed through the democratic process.

Geo News said that JUI-F will get three ministries and a state minister portfolio while, Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) will get the governorship of Sindh, PPP will get Punjab and JUI-F will get Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and BNP-M will get the governorship of Balochistan. Shehbaz Sharif has sought support from MQM-P in the National Assembly (NA) speaker election.

ARY News said that Shehbaz Sharif held meeting with MQM-P leaders during his Karachi visit.

Sharif thanked the MQM-P for supporting the opposition parties in the no-trust motion against the former premier. He individually thanked the lawmakers who cast their votes in the NA, said the report citing sources. He also expressed hope that MQM-P would continue to support the government in the upcoming elections for the NA speaker, reported Ary News

MQM-P was a key ally of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's coalition government. In the run up to the no-confidence motion, the party switched side dealing huge blow to Imran Khan.

