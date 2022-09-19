Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif agrees to hold general elections: Sources

Currently in London, UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif. At the meeting, the duo agreed on holding the next general elections in the country at a stipulated time.

According to local media reports, the brothers, whilst talking about the next general elections, also agreed that the current coalition government will complete its constitutional term.

The Pakistan PM talking about the elections comes in the backdrop of former PM Imran Khan putting incessant pressure on the ruling government to hold the voting.

As reported by WION, in a public rally in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's (K-P) Charsadda district last week, Imran called Sharif's government, an 'imported government' and urged it to allow the 'change' to come through votes.

“If you stop this ‘peaceful revolution’ then as World Bank has predicted the game [situation] would get out of everyone’s hand. Let the change come through vote,” said Imran.

“No matter what you do you cannot win this match you have already lost this match...economy is sinking fast and the world is not willing to give them [government] financial aid for flood victims.” he further added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief has repeatedly accused Sharif is delaying the elections so that he can appoint a 'patriotic' army chief that toes his line.

However, on Saturday, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif informed the media that PM Sharif will be appointing the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) come November.

“Former premier Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled this political responsibility four times and Shehbaz will do the same in November,” Khwaja told the reporters.

The minister also trained his guns on Imran Khan by adding, “He just wants to make the Army Chief’s appointment controversial. Politics is separate but institutions should not be made controversial.”

(With inputs from agencies)



