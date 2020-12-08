Pakistan PM Imran Khan trolled for unfollowing everyone on Twitter, including his first wife

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is the undisputed troll supremo of South Asia. Recently, Khan unfollowed everyone from his Twitter account, causing a furore on Twitter.

The Pakistan PM, in his unfollow frenzy, did not also spare his first wife Jemima Goldsmith. Soon after, Twitter residents trolled Khan for “being inferior to former PM Nawaz Sharif”, ANI reported.

On Monday evening, users on Twitter started noticing that Imran Khan’s official account @ImranKhanPTI was no longer following anybody.

But the focus of his unfollow spree remained on Jemima Goldsmith, a film producer and also his former wife.

Twitter users were quick to notice that Khan had continued to follow his first wife Jemima Goldsmith even after separating from her. Since then, Khan has married twice.

Khan had created his account in 2010. The centre of this debacle remains his ex wife and him!

Once you follow a person on Twitter, what they post, retweet, or like is visible on one’s home feed. The whole point of Twitter is to connect to people. But if one does not follow any person, they will have a blank feed, full of suggestions.

Currently, the Pakistan PM is followed by 12.9 million followers. He continues to be trolled by users from around the world for abruptly unfollowing everyone.

When a head of state unfollows other heads of states on social media, it makes headlines around the world - signifying that something has gone awry. But Khan went an extra mile by leaving no one aside - everyone he followed is no longer in his following list.

