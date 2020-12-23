Pakistan: PDM coalition to hold anti-government rally despite ban

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), The anti-government coalition is going ahead with a rally in Mardan, Pakistan despite a 'ban' imposed by district administration. The district administration has refused permission citing fears of coronavirus spread.

Geo TV quoted spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to say that Maryam Nawaz was going to attend the rally.

As per the report, the protesters will gather at Gaju Baba Khan flyover in the city. The protesters will be led by JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and senior PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani.

On Tuesday, PDM announced second phase of its agitation against Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

The rally in Mardan, would be followed by another public meeting in Larkana in Sindh on December 27 on the eve of the death anniversary of Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The PDM steering committee has decided to expand public meetings in smaller cities as well.

The protests will be held in Bahawalpur on December 30, Malakand January 3, Bannu January 6, Khazdar January 9, Loralai January 13, Tharparkar January 16, Faisalabad January 18, Sargodha January 23 and Sialkot on January 27.

